Report: Le’Veon Bell rejected July offer after agent agreed to terms

Getty Images

After the July 17 deadline to sign players with franchise tags to multi-year deals passed, information about the Steelers’ final offer to Bell leaked out.

The team reportedly offered Bell a five-year deal with an annual average above the $12.1 million he’s set to make this season with some $30 million paid out over the first two years of that deal. Bell made it clear that the offer wasn’t to his liking by saying he’s “not in a rush” to sign a deal worth less than he feels he’s worth.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Friday that information didn’t make it to the people negotiating the deal until after they thought they’d agreed on a deal. Per Bouchette, the Steelers “thought they came to terms with [Bell’s] agent on a five-year deal” and were “baffled” when Bell rejected it with the deadline about to pass.

As with the initial leak of terms, this bit of information appears to be designed to paint the team as having been reasonable in negotiations while Bell was unwilling to commit to a deal. That fits with the general tone from the team of late about Bell hurting himself by not reporting to camp despite being under no obligation to do so.

It’s obvious that any deal wasn’t going to happen unless Bell wanted it and we already knew he wasn’t on the same page with the team, so there’s little about the report that changes the current landscape in Pittsburgh. Bell hasn’t signed his tag or reported to camp and the only alteration to the tag possible at this point would be a revised one-year agreement that doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

Should the recent rhetoric from the team and the leaks rub Bell the wrong way, a deal might not be in the cards after the season either.