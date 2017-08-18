Simms: Bortles “was not put on earth to throw the football”

Getty Images

Chris Simms officially joins PFT Live on Monday. He offered a preview of the candor he’ll be bringing to the show during a Friday morning phone call. The target was embattled Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles.

“The man was not put on earth to throw the football,” Simms said. “He is something that I would call a made-up QB. . . . He was a guy that in seventh or eighth grade they said, ‘You’re big, you’re strong, you’re fast, let’s put you at QB; you look like a franchise QB,’ and then it kind of stuck.”

It stuck all the way through college and the first round of the draft, where he was the third overall pick. It lasted into early May, when the Jaguars picked up his $19 million option for 2018.

Now, in one ugly misfire he seemed to carefully aim like a half-drunk teenager playing darts for the first time, the perception has taken root that Bortles isn’t what we’d been led to believe he is for more than four years.

Forty years ago, he might have gotten another season or two to figure it out. Now, three seasons are more than most get, and if a guy doesn’t get it by then he’s inevitably going to get a one-way ticket to Anywhere Else, U.S.A.

Tune in Monday morning at 7:00 a.m. ET to NBCSN to hear more candor from Simms. It’ll be nice to have someone other than me making people upset.