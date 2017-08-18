Stefon Diggs to wear Starbucks cleats tonight

@MACHE275

If/when Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs ever leaves Minnesota, he could be destined for the place he’ll be playing tonight.

With his team in Seattle for a game against the Seahawks, Diggs will be rocking Starbucks cleats, via SportsBusiness Daily. The shoes, made by Nike and designed by Mache Custom Kicks, look like a cup of Starbucks coffee. The shoes also include his name written on the cup, and spelled incorrectly. (“Digz.”)

Said Diggs on Twitter: “My love for Starbucks is a 4ever thing.”

Maybe he’ll eventually write a coffee table book about coffee-inspired shoes.