Posted by Michael David Smith on August 18, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT
Packers wide receiver Max McCaffrey has often been known as the “other” McCaffrey, overshadowed by his father, longtime Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey, and his little brother, Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey. But Max is taking steps toward making a name for himself in Green Bay.

“Max [has] been making a lot of plays in training camp; every day in practice he’s making plays,” Aaron Rodgers told the Wisconsin State Journal.

McCaffrey was glad to hear his quarterback likes what he’s doing.

“I obviously appreciate that,” McCaffrey said. “Obviously coming from Aaron, that’s a huge compliment. I definitely do appreciate that.”

McCaffrey caught three passes for 60 yards in the Packers’ first preseason game, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to make the 53-man roster. In fact, given that the Packers’ Top 6 wide receivers from last year are all still on the roster, and that the Packers drafted two wide receivers this year, McCaffrey would still have to be considered a long shot. But he’s at least pushing for a roster spot with three more preseason games to go.

11 responses to “The other McCaffrey is looking good in Green Bay

  1. I hate seeing the Packers scouting staff populating the rest of the league with their castoffs, happens every year. Spielman spends a lot of time at that dumpster. Hopefully this kid makes it through waivers to our practice squad.

  4. It might be tough to move up the Packers crowded WR depth chart, but the good news is if any player performs well in the preseason they’ll get a look from another team.

  5. Dupre and Yancey may actually be PS candidates. If ME RUN FAST JANIS wouldn’t get knocked off a route by a fart it might be tougher. Davis isn’t exactly a lock either. They’ve shown a proclivity to stick with guys that can run the routes consistently. All the athletic ability in the world doesn’t mean squat in this offense if you can’t run precision routes again and again.

  9. Spielman spends a lot of time at that dumpster.
    —————
    Why do Packer fans trash Packer players when they become ex Packers like this guy having Green Bay put all their ex-players in a dumpster as soon as they are ex-Packers.

  10. allight59 says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Can he play defensive back?
    ______

    That’s a silly question. They’ll be moving him to running back any day now.

  11. So let me get this straight. The Packers have the deepest wide receiver corps in the league, all six players from last year are back, the obvious needs are on defense, and Ted still drafted two more wide receivers this year? Does that bother anybody?

