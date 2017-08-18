The other McCaffrey is looking good in Green Bay

AP

Packers wide receiver Max McCaffrey has often been known as the “other” McCaffrey, overshadowed by his father, longtime Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey, and his little brother, Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey. But Max is taking steps toward making a name for himself in Green Bay.

“Max [has] been making a lot of plays in training camp; every day in practice he’s making plays,” Aaron Rodgers told the Wisconsin State Journal.

McCaffrey was glad to hear his quarterback likes what he’s doing.

“I obviously appreciate that,” McCaffrey said. “Obviously coming from Aaron, that’s a huge compliment. I definitely do appreciate that.”

McCaffrey caught three passes for 60 yards in the Packers’ first preseason game, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to make the 53-man roster. In fact, given that the Packers’ Top 6 wide receivers from last year are all still on the roster, and that the Packers drafted two wide receivers this year, McCaffrey would still have to be considered a long shot. But he’s at least pushing for a roster spot with three more preseason games to go.