Unable to get cleared to play, Zach Orr is retiring

Getty Images

Linebacker Zach Orr announced his retirement early in the offseason due to a neck condition, but reversed course in June and said he hoped to continue playing because he felt it might not be as bad as originally feared.

Orr is reversing course again. In a piece he wrote for The Players Tribune, Orr says he spoke to doctors who thought he could continue playing but failed to get cleared to return by Ravens doctors — Orr wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent by the team after his initial retirement announcement — before formally announcing his plans to keep playing.

He visited six teams and spoke to 11 others and none of them would give the green light for a return to the field and some teams believed his condition leaves him at an elevated risk of a spinal cord injury. As a result, he’s decided to again announce his retirement.

“Today, I’m officially retiring from professional football … again,” Orr wrote. “And I’m even more at peace this time around because the teams have spoken. If there was any way I could come back, I would. Now, I know that’s not possible.”

Orr played three years for the Ravens and led the team in tackles while making 15 starts during the 2016 season.