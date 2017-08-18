Washington waives WR Kendal Thompson with injury settlement

Getty Images

Washington announced it has waived receiver Kendal Thompson with an injury settlement.

Thompson, 25, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2016. He was waived before the start of the season but brought back on the practice squad.

Washington signed him to a future/reserve contract in January but a leg injury kept him out of the offseason program. He started training camp on the physically unable to perform list and never came off.

Washington waived him with an injury designation, and, after he cleared waivers, he went on injured reserve before the team reached an injury settlement.