Who should be Jacksonville’s Week One starter?

AP

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone made it clear last night that he’s looking for a starter, and he didn’t rule out someone not currently on the roster being the guy.

So who should be the guy? It’s the PFT Live question of the day.

We’ve put several options below in a poll question. Feel free to add your own ideas in the comments. (As if you wouldn’t anyway if I didn’t say that.)

Show starts at 6:00 a.m. ET. Guests include Scot McCloughan, Chris Simms, and Josh Norris. NBC Sports Radio for hour one, NBCSR and NBCSN for hours two and three.