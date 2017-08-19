Aaron Rodgers will start on Saturday night

AP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers saw his only action of last year’s preseason in the team’s third game, but they won’t wait as long to put him on the field this summer.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced on WTMJ before the start of the game against the Redskins that Rodgers would get his first action of the preseason and then make a quick trip to the bench.

“Aaron is going to start the game, looking for a good drive, and then we’ll work some guys in,” McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Rodgers said earlier this month that he didn’t feel playing in one preseason game was a factor in the team’s slow offensive start in 2016. Whether or not others felt differently or Rodgers had a change of heart, it looks like he’ll be making at least one more appearance this time around.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson is also in uniform on Saturday after sitting last week. Running back Ty Montgomery remains out with a leg injury, which should put rookie Jamaal Williams in position for first team work.