Alex Smith sharp, Kareem Hunt active early for Chiefs

AP

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith‘s agent Tom Condon said this week that he’s not worried about his client finding another home should the team decide to move on to first-round pick Patrick Mahomes at some point and Saturday night’s work against the Bengals showed some of why Condon is confident.

Smith was 8-of-9 for 83 yards and a touchdown while leading the Chiefs to points on both possessions he played in Cincinnati. Smith’s biggest play came on the first drive when he floated a pass to tight end Travis Kelce for a 36-yard gain that helped set up a field goal. His touchdown came on a five-yard toss to tight end Demetrius Harris.

Smith’s most frequent target was rookie running back Kareem Hunt, who caught three passes for 23 yards while Smith was in the game. Hunt also ran eight times for 40 yards after taking over for Spencer Ware a couple of snaps into the game and the rookie’s play makes him look like he could be an early contributor in K.C.

Mahomes took over for Smith in the second quarter after filling the third quarterback role in the first preseason outing.