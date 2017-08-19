Bengals lose Shawn Williams to elbow injury

Getty Images

The Bengals may need a new starting safety for at least a little while.

Shawn Williams was taken off the field on a cart after a run by Chiefs rookie Kareem Hunt in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game. The Bengals ruled Williams out for the rest of the night with what they called a right elbow injury a short time later.

The television shot of Williams going down showed his arm bending awkwardly as he hit the ground and it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that Williams suffered a severe injury.

Williams started 15 games for the Bengals last season and finished the year with 81 tackles, a sack and three interceptions.