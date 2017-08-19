Bengals waive Cedric Thompson with injury settlement

Getty Images

The Bengals announced they waived safety Cedric Thompson with an injury settlement on Saturday. He had signed with the Bengals on July 31 after safeties Derron Smith and George Iloka were injured.

Smith and Iloka have returned to practice since.

During his four seasons at the University of Minnesota, Thompson made 205 tackles, five interceptions and three forced fumbles. The Dolphins made Thompson a fifth-round choice in 2015.

He spent nine games on the Vikings’ practice squad last season. They waived him May 4.

Thompson spent the 2015 season on the Dolphins’ practice squad.