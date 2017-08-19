Best of PFT Live for the past week is available right now

PFT

Every week, the folks at NBC Sports Radio take 15 hours of PFT Live and reduce it to a two-hour “best of” show. In some weeks, it may be a challenge to find two hours worthy of a label other than “caa-caa.” This week, it was a little easier, thanks to a guest list that included four General Managers, UCLA coach Jim Mora, Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, and much more.

You can hear the first hour right here and the second one right there.

And you can download every hour of every show (including the special midweek PFT Live afternoon podcast that focused on the Ezekiel Elliot case) at Apple Podcasts, audioBoom, and plenty of other places. In all places, you’re guaranteed to get your money’s worth.

Starting Monday, Chris Simms joins the program. We’ll have plenty to discuss on the other side of a full weekend of preseason games, plus whatever else may happen between now and then.