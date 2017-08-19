Blair Walsh makes it a point to show Vikings he’s back

Getty Images

It wasn’t like the Vikings cut kicker Blair Walsh for no reason last season. They had, after all, trusted him enough to sign him to a four-year, $13 million extension before the season.

But he went 12 for 16 on field goals and missed four extra points, and the Vikings released him after nine games.

He insisted this week he has no ill feelings toward the Vikings, but judging by his reaction after two made field goals Friday night, Walsh was less than honest.

Walsh, now with the Seahawks, taunted his former team after making not one, but two 52-yard field goals in the third quarter. He pointed at the Vikings bench after both field goals, and Richard Sherman ran onto the field after the second to join Walsh in saying a few words to the Minnesota sideline, according to Bob Condotta‏ of the Seattle Times.

Walsh, 27, appears to have corrected whatever was wrong in Minnesota. He went 2-for-2 on field goals in the first preseason game and 6-for-6 on extra points. He did miss a field goal in the first half Friday night, but it was a 53-yard attempt that hit the crossbar.