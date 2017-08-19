Blair Walsh: They taunted me first

AP

I know your are. But what am I?

Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh, spotted gesturing at former Minnesota teammates after nailing a pair of 52-yard field goals on Friday night, said after the game that he taunted them because they had started it.

“I simply was just responding to getting taunted,” Walsh said, via ESPN.com. “I didn’t say anything. When you’ve got guys who were your teammates for five years yelling at you when you’re trying to kick, it’s just odd. And I hope they were in jest. And I hope they didn’t mean it because I didn’t mean anything with mine, but it was definitely not out of nowhere.”

So what did the Vikings say to him? “Nothing I can repeat here. That’s for sure.”

Here’s one thing that Vikings fans likely hope the players said: “Thanks for derailing a very promising season by missing a kick you should have been able to make in your sleep.”

The Vikings and Seahawks won’t play each other in the regular season. Maybe they’ll square off in the postseason. And maybe Walsh will have a chance to win the game with a 27-yard field goal.