Posted by Mike Florio on August 19, 2017
Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh, spotted gesturing at former Minnesota teammates after nailing a pair of 52-yard field goals on Friday night, said after the game that he taunted them because they had started it.

I simply was just responding to getting taunted,” Walsh said, via ESPN.com. “I didn’t say anything. When you’ve got guys who were your teammates for five years yelling at you when you’re trying to kick, it’s just odd. And I hope they were in jest. And I hope they didn’t mean it because I didn’t mean anything with mine, but it was definitely not out of nowhere.”

So what did the Vikings say to him? “Nothing I can repeat here. That’s for sure.”

Here’s one thing that Vikings fans likely hope the players said: “Thanks for derailing a very promising season by missing a kick you should have been able to make in your sleep.”

The Vikings and Seahawks won’t play each other in the regular season. Maybe they’ll square off in the postseason. And maybe Walsh will have a chance to win the game with a 27-yard field goal.

14 responses to “Blair Walsh: They taunted me first

  1. Tough break for Minnesota. We all know how seriously the NFL takes conduct detrimental to the shield. Gonna be a rough start of the season with all those players getting 4 game suspensions.

  3. He still suck when it counts. Vikings players would never do what he said. He’s pissed off bc he’s no longer a Vikings. Best football for best people in MN Vikings. Go Vikes!

  5. “should have been able to make in your sleep”? im not sure you remember how cold it was that day but I think any kicker will tell you kicking a ball that feels like concrete on contact is not easy. Pretty sure this guy was the #1 or #2 most accurate kicker in NFL history up until that point. And lets be honest, the Vikings weren’t going past the next round that year even if he made that kick.

  6. Good for him. Forget the taunting, but he seems to have rediscovered his confidence and he looked like he was having more fun on the sideline last night than he did all last season. The Vikings had to cut him, but a change of scenery will do him well.

  7. Good riddance to bad rubbish. Walsh is a head case & it will definitely be a problem at some point this season for the Seahawks. I only wish he were kicking for the Packers now instead.

  9. >”Here’s one thing that Vikings fans likely hope the players said: “Thanks for derailing a very promising season by missing a kick you should have been able to make in your sleep.””

    Maybe the Vikings should have, as a team, played better so that they weren’t in a position to lose due to a missed field goal.

  10. As fans we defended him over and over. Most accurate kicker? Only from 50+ and only his first year. After that it was good patches followed by bad. He’d make you think he was back and everything was all good, then he would let you down the next few weeks. He didn’t get cut because of the one missed field goal, and he didn’t get cut by being the most accurate kicker ever.

  11. I find myself in the rather odd position of defending a guy against a kick that was missed against my own team, and I’m not inclined to defend him too strongly because he probably should have made the kick, but it does seem a bit unfair to not point out the weather conditions in that game. They were absolutely brutal and there was no kick in that game that could possibly be considered a gimme.

  12. Walsh can taunt all he wants, but we all know our Packers are the kings of choking. Undisputed. If Walsh wants to raise his choking game to the next level, he should play for Green Bay because we have mastered the art of the wrenching of the gut.

