Blake Bortles tuning out criticism as he tries to keep his job

AP

Even though most people are openly wondering if Blake Bortles should remain the starting quarterback in Jacksonville (including, apparently, the Jaguars), Bortles isn’t worrying about it.

Mostly, because he’s not aware of it.

Via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, Bortles said he’s gone into radio silence as he tries to focus on keeping the job that’s been his the last three years.

“Whether you think you are mentally strong as you possible can, if you read negative stuff about yourself long enough there’s no way to not believe it,” Bortles said before Saturday’s practice. “I don’t watch cable sports news channels and I got to stay off social media and all that stuff because it does nothing for you. Anything you guys say, I have no idea. I think it’s all I can do is go out there and go earn, prove and show them with each play I can do it and I can consistently do it.”

To do so, he’s found himself in a competition for the job. He and backup Chad Henne split reps with the starters Saturday, and coach Doug Marrone said he’s going to continue to evaluate whether it’s time to make a change prior to Thursday’s third preseason game.

“I’m looking for the best person to lead our offense,” Marrone said. “I’m not saying that Chad [Henne] has it or not. It’s right up there for grabs, and either person can take it. I’m just looking to see who can lead from that position.”

Going into last week, it was hard to imagine that was anyone but Bortles, but the former No. 3 overall pick has made it a question with his own play.