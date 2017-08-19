Calls for NFL boycott emerging from Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment

The crowdsourcing effort by teams like the Ravens to determine whether Colin Kaepernick should have a job now has another factor to consider: Fans who believe Kaepernick is being unfairly shunned may shun pro football.

In addition to online petitions that have lingered for the past few weeks, the Atlanta NAACP announced on Friday a boycott of the NFL.

“There will be no football in the state of Georgia if Colin Kaepernick is not on a training camp roster and given an opportunity to pursue his career,” said Gerald Griggs of the Atlanta NAACP at a Friday press conference, via fox5atlanta.com. “This is not a simple request. This is a statement. This is a demand.”

The owner of the local NFL team in Atlanta has issued a statement that states, essentially, “Don’t blame me for this.”

“I have a long record of active opposition to any symbol or behavior that represents exclusion or discrimination, both personally and in keeping with the core values of our businesses,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement provided to fox5atlanta.com. “I, along with our Family Foundation, the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United have never and will never waver from that stance.”

Another group has launched a #blackout in response to the situation with a video posted at YouTube.

“Kaepernick engaged in a silent, non-violent protest,” says Senior Pastor Deblaire Snell of the First SDA Church in Huntsville, Alabama. “He did this to raise awareness to the number of brown and black individuals that have been beaten and killed at the hands of law enforcement across this country. Since the end of last season, as a result of this protest, Colin Kaepernick has been unable to find employment in the NFL. I find that strange, seeing that the NFL has employed individuals that have been convicted of sexual assault, domestic violence, cruelty to animals, along with driving while under the influence. A number of NFL owners have come out and stated the reason they cannot employ him is because of a fear of a backlash from sponsors or a certain segment of their fan base. And it’s interesting that they’ve capitulated thus far to a certain segment of the fan base while fearing no backlash from the African-American community. . . .

“My belief is simply this. If Colin Kaepernick was willing to take a stand for those of us who are non-celebrities that would have to interact with law enforcement on a day-to-day basis, if he’s willing to take a knee for us, certainly we ought to take a stand, and stand with him.”

Over the balance of the video, various others explain that there will be a refusal to watch the NFL, a refusal to purchase NFL merchandise, and a refusal to participate in fantasy football.

“We want you to know this protest is not anti-flag, because people of color love the Stars and Stripes,” says Dr. Leslie N. Pollard, president of Oakwood University. “This protest is not anti-American, because people of color have loved this country, even when this country has not loved us back. And this protest is not anti-veteran, because we support those who have made sacrifices so that our liberties have been secured. This protest is to ensure the rights of all Americans regardless of color and creed to be heard.”

It’s one thing to launch the effort. It’s another thing for the effort to have an impact.

Regardless, the effort officially has been launched. And now the NFL and its teams will have to decide whether to risk angering one side over potentially alienating the other side.

Ideally, the NFL and its teams would forget about who it’s going to upset and instead make a decision based on the core question of right vs. wrong.

29 responses to “Calls for NFL boycott emerging from Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment

  5. i never knew there were so many people who dont understand nfl economics. he wants more money than teams are willing to pay a backup qb.
    those that have starters worse than him, are mostly trying to get their draft picks seasoned.
    that really just leaves the jets, who are clearly trying to tank.

  7. Ugh this will have zero effect other than making liberals looks like whiny idiots.

    I support players who engage in non-violent protest. I think CK could probably eke out a roster spot somewhere. I voted for Hillary, I think Trump is an illiterate goon. But I also think this refusal to let the CK thing die a quiet death is just making things worse, for everyone

  8. It would be a lot easier to take them seriously if they would even try to explain why the other players who protested are still playing in the NFL. Going to be even harder to take them, and the paltry others still trying to bang this drum, seriously when the season starts and the league doesn’t miss a beat.

  10. WHAT???? This is the problem with today’s NAACP and other such groups. This is a different time. It calls for better approaches. These are not the days of a lunch counter sit in. Is it? The NFL is what something like 70% black!!!!!!!!!!! Do you really want to cut into the very people you stand for? Is this really the way to go in this case. This is not some white golf course that they would be boycotting. Also, Isn’t Atlanta one of the cities that has a LARGE black population? So, are you going to try and take the bread and butter out of the mouths that depend on the revenue success from the NFL in that city? Poor things, they just don’t know what to do? So they do what worked 50 years ago. One person-who is an independent contractor, this is what they are deciding to do. They need some help.

  11. This is getting ridiculous. There are numerous players playing in the NFL who have or are sitting/kneeling for the anthem. Clearly sitting for the anthem is NOT going to keep you off an NFL roster alone. The NFL has long proven that if you’re talented enough, almost any behavior will be tolerated. It doesn’t matter whether Kaepernick’s actions were legal or moral. What matters is that for a shaky backup quarterback he doesn’t have the talent to justify the amount of distraction that he brings onto an NFL roster. Colin Kaepernick is not currently on an NFL roster because his talent level doesn’t outweigh the distraction Factor he brings. This has nothing to do with racism. This is purely about Talent. Kaepernick doesn’t have enough of it to Merit a roster spot.

  12. Lol…there are probably only a handful of fans that will boycott. The rest will complain while simultaneously contributing to ratings every week, because they won’t go without their football.

  15. There are many millions more fans who loathe Kaepernick and are quite happy he is not on an NFL roster. Plus he sucks since he made clear being an SJW was more important to him than being an NFL QB.
    He can take his pig socks and drop dead!

  19. I hope every lefty libtard in the world would boycott the NFL. Including the players. Then I can enjoy my Sunday of football without the lefts political agenda being shoved down my throat.

  20. fuuck that group. go back to digging ditches. i wouldn’t watch my team if they signed kapenick. naacp forgets that most black people are on welfare and don’t make a dent in football/

  22. It would really be a shame if the Kaepernits all decided to find another sport to ruin. Please stay.

  24. Will there also be a boycott on behalf of Tim Tebow? After all, he’s another bad QB with an agenda and set of followers who couldn’t find a job with an NFL team.

  26. Colin Kaepernick spoke out against the police, who put their lives on the line to protect all of us. His silent protest against the men who died last night protecting us, that died last week trying to reduce violence in Charlottesville and die all the time because the did their job will keep him from ever working again, just like the neo-nazi that lost his job at the hotdog stand.

  27. I still can’t understand why people dont get this. NFL teams don’t have that much of a problem with CK, they have a BIG problem with all of the media fallout that would happen if CK were to be signed. The Media circus would be non -stop and that would be major distraction. Blame CK not getting signed on the media. Personally, his cause is what’s important, not football. Move along!!!

