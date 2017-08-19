Christian Hackenberg starts; Jets offense flounders

AP

The Jets gave quarterback Christian Hackenberg a start on Saturday night, but it didn’t result in an offensive explosion.

It didn’t result in much of anything offensively, actually. Hackenberg played the entire first half against the Lions and the Jets picked up 43 yards and two first downs before coach Todd Bowles announced at half time that his night was over.

Hackenberg accounted for one of the first downs on a 12-yard scramble, but went 2-of-6 for 14 yards as a passer. He was sacked twice, including a big shot from a completely unaccounted for Cornelius Washington that led to a fumble on the first possession of the game.

The Jets recovered, which counts as a bright spot on Saturday.

Those two sacks and a few penalties on the offensive line join a shortage of open receivers show on the long list of issues on offense beyond the quarterback. Still, Hackenberg didn’t look like he was ready to push Josh McCown aside for the starting job.

McCown won’t play on Saturday and Bryce Petty will play the rest of the way for the Jets.