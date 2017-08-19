Dak Prescott almost perfect in two series

Getty Images

Dak Prescott played only two series, but he was so good the Cowboys didn’t need to see anymore.

The second-year quarterback completed 7-of-8 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Although he wasn’t perfect — his one incompletion was intended for Cole Beasley — Prescott finished with a perfect passer rating (158.3).

It was Prescott’s first action since the divisional-round playoff loss to the Packers ended his rookie season.

Prescott spent the offseason working on throwing a better deep ball after completing only 38 passes that traveled over 20 yards through the air last season. He showed the progress with a 32-yard, back-shoulder throw to Dez Bryant for a touchdown, completing a six-play, 95-yard drive to start the night for the Cowboys.

Bryant finished with two catches for 55 yards as he tries to regain his 2014 All-Pro form after two injury-plagued seasons.

On the Cowboys’ second series, Prescott drove them from the Colts 17 to the Dallas 15 before a Darren McFadden fumble.