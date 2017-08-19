Dak Prescott almost perfect in two series

Posted by Charean Williams on August 19, 2017, 7:49 PM EDT
Dak Prescott played only two series, but he was so good the Cowboys didn’t need to see anymore.

The second-year quarterback completed 7-of-8 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Although he wasn’t perfect — his one incompletion was intended for Cole Beasley — Prescott finished with a perfect passer rating (158.3).

It was Prescott’s first action since the divisional-round playoff loss to the Packers ended his rookie season.

Prescott spent the offseason working on throwing a better deep ball after completing only 38 passes that traveled over 20 yards through the air last season. He showed the progress with a 32-yard, back-shoulder throw to Dez Bryant for a touchdown, completing a six-play, 95-yard drive to start the night for the Cowboys.

Bryant finished with two catches for 55 yards as he tries to regain his 2014 All-Pro form after two injury-plagued seasons.

On the Cowboys’ second series, Prescott drove them from the Colts 17 to the Dallas 15 before a Darren McFadden fumble.

6 responses to “Dak Prescott almost perfect in two series

  6. abninf says:
    Oh, but “teams got tape on him now”.


    For the record, I’m never been one who said or believed that with regard to Dak Prescott. While I’m no Dallas fan, I think the kid is going to be pretty special, regardless of whether teams now have him on tape.
    That said, it’s a preseason game. Any halfway knowledgeable fan knows teams use vanilla schemes and make no effort whatsoever to plan for opponents — not even when the starters are in.
    Even if opponents have tape on Prescott — and even if that might actually help them slow him down, which I doubt — anything they’ve learned would be kept under wraps during a meaningless exhibition game.
    I understand you want to defend your guy, and I believe you’ll eventually be proven right. But save that comment for the regular season, after he carves up a few No. 1 defenses that are actually planning and gunning for him. Then it will carry some weight.

