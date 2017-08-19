De Smith on Roger Goodell’s handling of changes to conduct policy: “He lied”

Getty Images

With still four years to go until potential labor strife, the relationship between the NFL and the NFL Players Association seems as strained as ever.

In an interview with Bryant Gumbel that debuts Tuesday night on HBO, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith addresses among other things the changes to the Personal Conduct Policy that happened after various high-profile off-field incidents in 2014.

Asks Gumbel, “When Roger Goodell can stand up there as he did and say, ‘We’re drafting a new NFL Personal Conduct Policy. We’re gonna do so in conjunction with the union,’ and then doesn’t consult the union, comes up with a new policy, that says what?”

Responds Smith, “That says he lied.”

(NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told HBO: “We repeatedly tried to engage the union but they had no interest in developing a tough and enhanced personal conduct policy.”)

Smith’s beliefs on that point suggest that the relationship between the two men isn’t good.

“He has a job,” Smith said. “And I have a job. My relationship with Roger I would argue is irrelevant.” But does Smith trust Goodell?