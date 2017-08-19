Deshaun Watson ends on a high note

AP

Texans rookie Deshaun Watson has plenty to learn about playing quarterback in the NFL, but he’s picked up something from George Costanza already.

Watson left Saturday night’s game against the Patriots on a high note by freezing defensive end Kony Ealy and changing direction before a sprint into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown. It’s the second rushing touchdown in as many weeks for the Texans first-round pick.

The touchdown run came at the end of a 75-yard drive that saw running back D'Onta Foreman break tackles after a short pass from Watson on his way to 63 of them. Watson’s other drives resulted in three three-and-outs and a field goal. He ended the night 3-of-10 for 102 yards — Bruce Ellington turned another completion into a 33-yard gain — and ran four times for 10 yards.

The results were more uneven than Watson’s first preseason outing and came after a sharp performance from Tom Savage a few days after Savage said he’s not going to let anyone take his starting job.