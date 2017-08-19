Dolphins add Rey Maualuga

Getty Images

The Dolphins are adding some depth at linebacker.

Rey Maualuga has agreed to terms with Miami, according to multiple reports.

The Dolphins became interested in Maualuga after losing rookie Raekwon McMillan for the season to a torn ACL. Maualuga and Mike Hull will compete for the starting middle linebacker spot.

Maualuga previously played for Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke in Cincinnati, so he likely won’t need much time to get up to speed.

The 30-year-old Mauluga has spent his entire career with the Bengals. He started six games last season.