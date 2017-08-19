Ezekiel Elliott not playing tonight

Getty Images

The Cowboys got to see what life is like without Ezekiel Elliott again Saturday night.

The star running back, whom the league suspended for the first six games, stayed on the sideline without his helmet as the Cowboys starters ran onto the field after the opening kickoff. Darren McFadden started in his place.

Dallas didn’t miss him on its first series, taking only six plays to go 95 yards with Dak Prescott hitting Dez Bryant for a 32-yard touchdown against Vontae Davis. But McFadden lost a fumble on the team’s second series. He has lost 15 fumbles in his career, including three in 2015 when he took over as the Cowboys’ feature back midway through the season.

The Cowboys are playing their third preseason game, and Elliott has yet to make an appearance. McFadden and Alfred Morris both saw action in the team’s first two preseason games.

McFadden entered with nine carries for 22 yards, and Morris 12 carries for 53 yards. McFadden had three carries for 16 yards on the first series against the Colts.

The Cowboys will rely on McFadden and Morris in Elliott’s absence. The two veteran backs have combined for five 1,000-yard seasons, 10,379 career yards and 59 rushing touchdowns.