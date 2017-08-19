Giants T Michael Bowie charged with domestic violence

Getty Images

Tackle Michael Bowie will not be traveling with the Giants to Cleveland for Monday night’s game against the Browns due to a domestic violence charge in Oklahoma.

The Tulsa World reports that court records show that Bowie faces one count of domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury to property under $1,000. He has a warrant out for his arrest as of Saturday.

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore said that reports on the matter indicate that Bowie and his girlfriend argued about financial issues and things escalated to the physical realm when the woman made a comment about Bowie’s mother. Bowie is accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the neck and throwing her to the ground before breaking two televisions. He’s also accused of punching a hole in her wall.

The Giants announced that they found out about Bowie’s situation on Saturday and that Bowie will not make the trip. The team also said they notified NFL security. These are just charges at this point, but that alone may be enough to cost Bowie his spot on the roster given Bowie’s low status on the depth chart at this point.