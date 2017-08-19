Jaylon Smith makes NFL preseason debut with 12 snaps

AP

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith hadn’t played in 596 days, which explains why he was so excited for a preseason game. He played 12 defensive snaps against the Colts, getting his feet wet after a long absence.

Smith tackled tight end Jack Doyle short of a first down on a third-down play, excitedly running off the field as teammates congratulated him.

Smith tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his left knee in Notre Dame’s Jan. 1, 2016, bowl game, and damage to the peroneal nerve meant a long rehab. Cowboys team physician, Dr. Dan Cooper, who performed the surgery on Smith, gave the nerve a 9-15 month timetable to fully regenerate.

Smith’s draft stock — he was projected as a top-10 choice before the injury — plummeted as doubt surfaced about his future. The Cowboys, though, drafted Smith in the second round and used his rookie season as a redshirt season.

“He literally has not had a bad minute since he’s been here,” coach Jason Garrett said earlier this week, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He comes to work every day with incredible spirit and he’s just so much fun to be around. Everybody is pulling for him. He’s worked very hard. He deserves this opportunity.”