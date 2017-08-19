Jerry Jones either says a lot . . . or nothing about Ezekiel Elliott

Getty Images

It’s not always easy to translate Jerry Jones. He answered — or didn’t answer — several questions about his suspended star running back with sometimes cryptic responses.

The Cowboys owner first said he wouldn’t talk about Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension, and when asked why, he responded, “Because I have said I just want to get my thoughts together, see some more cards played and just see kind of how this thing turns out. I know that they’ve got a real important date set and want that to have every opportunity it can to have things in its best light. But we certainly are in support of Zeke.”

Jones obviously was referring to Elliott’s appeal of a six-game suspension, which arbiter Harold Henderson will hear on Aug. 29. Jones later used a football analogy regarding Elliott’s fight to have his name cleared.

“Of course I’m hopeful we’ll have Zeke back in there pretty quick too, as far as looking at it like you might an injury or something like that,” Jones said. “We’ve got a lot of football to play under any circumstances regarding this suspension.”

Elliott did not play Saturday, but Jones said it “wouldn’t surprise” him for the running back to get a few snaps next week against the Raiders at AT&T Stadium.

“We don’t want put 30 [carries] on him out there. No reason to do that,” Jones said.

Elliott, who hasn’t talked since the team’s minicamp in June, left the locker room without speaking to reporters.