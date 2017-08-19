Kirk Cousins gets on the board, but there’s still work to do

AP

After the Redskins’ first preseason game, quarterback Kirk Cousins said that the offense had a long way to go thanks to a pair of three-and-outs while he was in the game.

Cousins got more done on Saturday night against the Packers, but the feeling that there’s more to do before the regular season probably will remain in place.

The first drive ended after three plays, but Niles Paul recovered a muffed punt to give Cousins and company a second chance. Three incompletions led to a field goal and the next drive was another three-and-out. They went out on downs and then punted again before a two-minute drill against Packers backups led to a 78-yard drive and a touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder.

Cousins threw for 77 yards on that drive and ended his night 13-of-24 for 144 yards. The Redskins picked up just 10 yards on 11 rushing attempts and there were a variety of miscues in the passing game that kept the team from getting on track offensively despite playing more than anticipated heading into the game.

They’ll hope for better results when they host the Bengals next Sunday.