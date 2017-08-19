LeGarrette Blount brushes off preseason struggles

Getty Images

Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount has struggled this preseason. Which he says matters not at all.

After carrying five times for 18 yards and losing a fumble on Thursday night against the Bills, Blount said he has never been a big-time preseason player.

“You go back and look at my preseason performance and then go look at my regular-season performances, and you tell me,” Blount said, via Philly.com. “There’s nothing that we’re doubting or that we feel like we’re lacking. I feel like we got all the pieces we need to be a good running team.”

Actually, last year Blount played fairly well in the preseason, with 25 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns. But Blount is right that he sometimes hasn’t done much in the preseason. In 2015 he averaged just 2.3 yards a carry in the preseason, but then averaged 4.3 yards a carry in the regular season.

Blount acknowledged that fumbling is something he needs to work on. But generally speaking, you can add Blount to the long list of veteran players who think the preseason doesn’t matter.