Marshawn Lynch sits again for national anthem

Getty Images

The national anthem started Saturday night, and Marshawn Lynch sat. The Raiders running back, who made his preseason debut in his hometown, sat by the Gatorade coolers with no one near him.

He stood up to adjust his jersey as the last note faded, according to Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Lynch’s decision to sit was no surprise, repeating what he did last week. But, this week, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr placed his right hand on linebacker Khalil Mack‘s jersey for the entirety of the national anthem, according to Michael Gehlken‏ of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and safety Shalom Luani took a knee for half the anthem, according to Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune.

Earlier this week, Lynch avoided questions about his decision to sit for the anthem.

He had two carries for 10 yards on the Raiders’ first series, and with 8:33 remaining in the first quarter, Lynch had a conversation with coach Jack Del Rio, started laughing, shook hands and headed to the locker room to take off his shoulder pads.

Rams linebacker Robert Quinn, who is not dressed for the game, stood with his fist raised during the anthem.