Quincy Wilson leaves with knee injury

Colts rookie cornerback Quincy Wilson left in the first half with a knee injury, the team announced. Wilson had a pass breakup before he left.

The injury is not believed to be serious, according to a source.

The second-round pick, who just turned 21, played a team-high 50 snaps in the first preseason game against Detroit. He gave up a 23-yard touchdown reception to Lions rookie receiver Kenny Golladay and finished with four tackles.

Wilson has worked almost exclusively at right cornerback behind Pro Bowler Vontae Davis.