Ravens try 304-pound rookie defensive lineman Patrick Ricard at fullback

AP

Patrick Ricard is listed as a defensive end on the Ravens’ roster, but the 304-pound undrafted rookie’s best chance at a roster spot may come in the offensive backfield.

The Ravens have given Ricard some playing time at fullback in the preseason, and the early returns are positive. Ricard says he’ll play wherever he has to to earn a roster spot.

“Right now, honestly, I just fill in and play where they need me,” Ricard told the Baltimore Sun. “I want to get on the field and enjoy the opportunity. I love this. I used to play fullback in high school. It feels great just going out there and slamming people.”

Ricard played his college football at Maine, wasn’t invited to the Combine and was viewed as a long shot to make it in the NFL. But now he looks like he has a chance to play in the NFL, and play on both sides of the ball.