Rob Gronkowski sees preseason action for first time since 2012

AP

Tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s streak of sitting out preseason games came to an end on Saturday night.

Gronkowski had not played in an exhibition contest since the 2012 season, but the team opted to put him in the lineup against the Texans in their return to the field where they won the Super Bowl in February.

Gronkowski did not play in that comeback victory over the Falcons after having back surgery during the regular season.

Gronkowski took the field with the starting offense, which also included quarterback Tom Brady, in the first quarter, but did not see any passes come his way during the first Patriots drive. Brady completed passes to Brandin Cooks and James White before a third down incompletion to Julian Edelman led to a punt.