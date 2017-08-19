Ryan Shazier back on the Steelers’ practice field

Getty Images

Injuries have slowed Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier down at times in every one of his three NFL seasons, and they kept him out of the start of camp this season as well. But he’s finally good to go for the Steelers after having to sit out most of this summer.

Shazier, who has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, got back to work on Friday and said afterward that he feels fine.

“I was telling the guys on the sideline that I was so thankful to be back in the mix,” Shazier said. “It was great to be back out there, running around and seeing football from the inside of my helmet instead of from the sideline.”

Shazier missed seven games in 2014, four in 2015 and three in 2016, but despite those injuries in his past, he wants to do some hitting before the regular season starts, rather than taking it easy and keeping himself healthy.

“I missed a lot of reps in camp this year, so I’m trying to do everything I can to improve,” Shazier said. “I haven’t tackled anybody in camp, so you have to get used to tackling people and the feel of getting banged up and getting in the grind with everybody.”

Now the Steelers hope Shazier can stay healthy, and play the first 16-game season of his career.