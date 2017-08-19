Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

When it comes to the anthem protests, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has opted to say nothing.

Ravens TE Maxx Williams has been dubbed a “sneaky athlete” by coach John Harbaugh.

Bengals LB Hardy Nickerson Jr. participated in 34 total snaps in the preseason opener.

One specific moment from Browns QB DeShone Kizer in the preseason opener caught the attention, and drew the praise, of quarterbacks coach David Lee.

The Bills have not yet considered moving rookie second-rounder Dion Dawkins to LT.

Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi had no issue with an illegal hit he absorbed while out of bounds on Thursday night; “It’s football,” he said.”

DT Lawrence Guy hopes to be more than just another guy (couldn’t resist) with the Patriots.

Jets special-teams coach Brant Boyer calls the kicking competition a “dog fight.” (Hopefully the loser won’t be electrocuted or drowned.)

The Texans have bid adieu to West Virginia.

Lost in the concern about the Jaguars’ quarterbacks is the concern about the players who block for them.

Troymaine Pope has gone from working at a Honda plant for $9 an hour to playing RB for the Colts.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey calls WR Harry Douglas “invaluable,” adding that he’s a “coach in the locker room and on the field.”

Perhaps the final audition for the Broncos’ starting QB job is coming against San Francisco.

New Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach put QB Patrick Mahomes on the team’s radar before Veach had that job.

The Raiders have plenty of issues that could impact their ability to be as good as everyone expects them to be.

The Chargers’ joint practices with New Orleans were far less violent than the joint practices with their new neighbors.

The Madden game has given one Bears QB a three-point edge over the other.

Could Greg Robinson be the answer for the Lions at left tackle?

The Packers want to see LB Kyler Fackrell translate thought into action.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expects LT Riley Reiff to play in the third preseason game.

12,000 fans per day are expected to watch the Cowboys practice at The Star.

Some think Davis Webb is starting to look like the Giants’ eventual successor to Eli Manning.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson has no concerns about K Caleb Sturgis.

Is Washington practicing hard enough?

Wes Schweitzer will start at RG for the Falcons in Pittsburgh.

Here are five things to watch in the Panthers’ second preseason game.

Saints coach Sean Payton has yet to decide whether his veteran stars will play on Sunday.

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter on Jameis Winston‘s wing-and-a-prayer toss to the end zone while falling down backward: “Elite quarterbacks don’t make that play.” (Doug Williams begs to differ.)

QB Drew Stanton has earned the trust of Carson Palmer.

New Rams WR Sammy Watkins continues to study the “ins and outs” of the playbook.

Here are 10 winners and 10 losers from the first 49ers training camp under Kyle Shanahan.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is “ready to role” and “excited about the season.”