Seahawks confirm George Fant needs ACL surgery

The Seahawks need to find a new left tackle.

George Fant, who was carted off the field during Friday night’s game against the Vikings, has to have ACL surgery, coach Pete Carroll said.

“Really broken-hearted about George Fant getting hurt,” Carroll said. “Just unfortunate. He’s done so much, come so far and everybody’s cheering for him and rooting for him all along. He’s going to be in trouble getting back this season. He’s got a knee injury that’s going to require surgery, unfortunately. Kinda takes a little something out of it for everybody.”

Although the Seahawks haven’t said Fant is out for the year, that’s almost always the case with ACL surgery.

A former college basketball player, Fant signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent last year and became their starting left tackle despite having very little football experience. The Seahawks thought he had the potential to keep improving and bolster their shaky line this season, but now it appears that he won’t play at all this season.