Sean Smith starts for Raiders

Getty Images

There was some uncertainty whether cornerback Sean Smith would play for the Raiders on Saturday night. He not only played but started as the Raiders opened in the nickel.

Smith lined up opposite David Amerson as T.J. Carrie played the nickel, according to Michael Gehlken‏ of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Smith had two tackles in the first half.

The nine-year veteran was arrested Thursday and faces felony assault and felony battery with serious bodily injury charges. He allegedly “beat and then stomped” the head of his sister’s boyfriend on July 4.

Smith faces up to seven years in prison. His first court date is set for September 29.

The Raiders have yet to see rookie cornerback Gareon Conley, their first-round pick, who has an injury that kept him out the entirety of training camp.