TD pass wraps up Aaron Rodgers’ short night of good work

AP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked just fine in his first preseason appearance this summer.

The Packers announced before the game that Rodgers would play one possession and he made the most of it. Rodgers went 6-of-8 for 37 yards, including a three-yard touchdown to his new tight end Martellus Bennett to wrap up the drive. Rodgers also scrambled 13 yards for a first down and showed off his knack for catching a defense in a penalty.

Green Bay’s drive looked like it would end after three plays, but they challenged and asked for a review on whether the Redskins had 12 men on the field when the ball was snapped. The review showed that was the case and the Packers drove down the field from there.

Rookie Jamaal Williams started at running back with Ty Montgomery injured and ran five times for 15 yards in support of Rodgers.