TD pass wraps up Aaron Rodgers’ short night of good work

Posted by Josh Alper on August 19, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT
AP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked just fine in his first preseason appearance this summer.

The Packers announced before the game that Rodgers would play one possession and he made the most of it. Rodgers went 6-of-8 for 37 yards, including a three-yard touchdown to his new tight end Martellus Bennett to wrap up the drive. Rodgers also scrambled 13 yards for a first down and showed off his knack for catching a defense in a penalty.

Green Bay’s drive looked like it would end after three plays, but they challenged and asked for a review on whether the Redskins had 12 men on the field when the ball was snapped. The review showed that was the case and the Packers drove down the field from there.

Rookie Jamaal Williams started at running back with Ty Montgomery injured and ran five times for 15 yards in support of Rodgers.

4 responses to "TD pass wraps up Aaron Rodgers' short night of good work

  1. We Packers fans are not worried about Aaron Rodgers or the offense. Rodgers is the best QB not named Tom Brady and we know that, too. I respect Tom Brady and he is the best QB of his era for sure, but there’s no QB in the NFL right now who can do all things that Rodgers can do as well as he does them.
    If the Packers defense plays like a better-than-average defense, the Packers will be a tough game for anyone.
    So — let’s get through the pre-season with no more injuries and tee it up and kick it off!

