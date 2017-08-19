Tom Savage moves Texans well in two series of work

AP

Texans quarterback Tom Savage had his ups and downs in his first preseason outing of the year, but things were more consistent in Saturday night’s game against the Patriots.

Savage played two possessions before being relieved by Deshaun Watson in the second quarter of the game. Savage moved the team 81 yards over eight plays to open the game, although the drive didn’t lead to any points because Lamar Miller was stopped short on a fourth down inside the Patriots’ 10-yard-line.

The second drive saw Houston move 58 yards and get on the scoreboard when Savage hit wide receiver Jaelen Strong for a two-yard touchdown.

Savage was 8-of-9 for 98 yards overall and looked comfortable moving through his reads to find the right place to go with the ball. It was a pretty no-frills Patriots defense on the other side of the field, but there wasn’t anything to suggest that Savage will lose ground to Deshaun Watson on Saturday because of the way he played.