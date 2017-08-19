Two TDs for Patrick Mahomes as No. 2 Chiefs QB

AP

The Chiefs bumped Patrick Mahomes up to the No. 2 quarterback spot for Saturday’s game against the Bengals and the first-round pick had a good outing in relief of Alex Smith.

Mahomes entered the game in the second quarter and led a pair of touchdown drives before giving way to Tyler Bray in the third quarter. Mahomes followed Bray into the game during the Chiefs’ first preseason game.

Both scores came via Mahomes touchdown passes as he hooked up with tight end Demetrius Harris and wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas to end a pair of 75-yard drives. Mahomes was 10-of-14 for 88 yards and had what initially was ruled a 16-yard touchdown run before replay showed Mahomes was out of bounds two yards shy of the end zone.

Smith played well ahead of Mahomes, so a push for the rookie to keep climbing the depth chart looks like a non-starter. Being the next man up looks like a real possibility, however.