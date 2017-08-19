Von Miller, most of Broncos defense won’t play tonight

Getty Images

Broncos fans will watch with interest tonight to see how the team’s quarterbacks perform, but that’s about all they will have to see. Denver will play few defensive starters, the team announced in pregame.

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller has yet to play in the preseason, and he will have to wait until at least next week.

Miller will sit against the 49ers as will inside linebackers Brandon Marshall and Todd Davis, lineman Derek Wolfe and Jared Crick, outside linebacker Shane Ray and safety T.J. Ward. Rookie linebacker DeMarcus Walker, who did not participate in the team’s two joint practices with the 49ers, was ruled out earlier this week with hip soreness.

The Broncos have had a spate of injuries on defense, prompting them to take precautions to prevent further damage.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders (shoulder), center Matt Paradis and running back Jamaal Charles also will miss tonight’s game. Charles and Paradis are working their way back from surgeries and will play in the third preseason game, according to Nicki Jhabvala‏ of The Denver Post.