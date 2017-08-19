Without Newton, Panthers offense still struggling

AP

If Ron Rivera was upset at his “terrible” offense earlier this week, his reaction today ought to be special.

Playing without quarterback Cam Newton, the Panthers offense has flatlined in Tennessee, allowing the Titans to take a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense turned the ball over twice on the first play of a series (with the three-and-out between them looking like tremendous progress).

Wide receiver Devin Funchess fumbled on their first possession, and quarterback Derek Anderson was picked off on the third try, and the Panthers gained a total of eight (8?!?) yards on their first three drives.

Their hope remains that Newton will be fine for the start of the regular season, but there are some real questions about what their offense will be able to do early. Newton’s work has been limited in training camp as he recovers from shoulder surgery in March, and at a time when the Panthers are trying to “evolve” their offense, that creates a few layers of concern.

Things picked up in the second quarter, with rookie running back Christian McCaffrey getting to the end zone, but in the absence of Newton, it’s hard to know exactly what they’re going to look like early in the season.