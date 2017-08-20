Anquan Boldin leaves Bills camp, says he’s retiring

AP

The Bills were hoping they could get away with a wide receivers room lacking “divas” by virtue of having at least one veteran presence among them.

But that guy walked out the door Sunday.

According to Jim Trotter of ESPN, wide receiver Anquan Boldin has left Bills camp today, and has informed the team he’s retiring.

The 36-year-old Boldin had signed with the Bills earlier this month, just before they traded Sammy Watkins to the Rams, and they were hoping he’d lend stability to a depth chart lacking firepower.

They’ll now have to rely on trade acquisition Jordan Matthews (once he’s healthy), rookie Zay Jones and former Raider Andre Holmes, among the inevitable newcomers.

If Boldin is indeed finished, he’s walking away from the NFL with an incredible resume already. He has 1,076 receptions (ninth on the league’s all-time list) for 13,779 yards (14th) and 82 touchdowns (23rd).