Bengals cut veteran defensive tackle Brandon Thompson

Thirteen days before a mandated cut to 53 players, the Bengals have created three roster spots.

The most significant move comes from the decision to terminate the contract of veteran defensive tackle Brandon Thompson. A third-round pick from Clemson in 2012, Thompson appeared in 39 regular-season games. He started seven games in 2013.

A torn ACL late in 2015 resulted in Thompson spending all of 2016 on the PUP list. He immediately becomes a free agent.

The Bengals also waived receiver Karel Hamilton and running back Stanley Williams. Both were undrafted in 2017.