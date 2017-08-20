Bills shuffle roster, bring in new faces at tight end and safety

Getty Images

The Bills made some changes to the roster on Sunday by signing a pair of players to the 90-man roster and dropping two others.

The team announced the signings of tight end Rory Anderson and safety Adrian McDonald. Kicker/punter Austin Rehkow and tight end Jason Croom were let go to make room.

Anderson was a 49ers seventh-round pick in 2015 and moved on to the Bears practice squad last year. He’s never seen any regular season action.

McDonald signed with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie last year and spent the season on the team’s practice squad. He remained on the roster this offseason, but was cut last week.