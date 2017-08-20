Bills wish Anquan Boldin the best

AP

Anquan Boldin played for several NFL teams. He retired on Sunday from the team with which he spent the least amount of time.

“We respect Anquan’s decision to retire from the NFL,” Bills G.M. Brandon Beane said in a release. “We appreciate the time he gave us over the past two weeks. He is one of the best receivers to play this game and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

Boldin’s own statement suggests he has a higher calling than adding to a potential Hall of Fame career.

“Football in its purest form is what we all strive for as a nation,” he said. “People from all different races, religions and backgrounds working together for one shared goal. The core values taught in football are some of the most important you can learn in life. To always be there for the guy next to you and not let your fellow man down. You do whatever it takes to make sure your brother is OK.

“Football has afforded me a platform throughout my career to have a greater impact on my humanitarian work. At this time, I feel drawn to make the larger fight for human rights a priority. My life’s purpose is bigger than football.”

If Boldin has had the impact in his future pursuits that he had in football, he’ll be a tremendous success. We wish him well.