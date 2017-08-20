Brandon Williams plays “really well” as he continues transition to CB

Getty Images

Brandon Williams has not played cornerback long, converting from running back his senior season at Texas A&M. The Cardinals made him a third-round choice last year, and he started three games last season.

Williams isn’t likely to push Justin Bethel for the starting job opposite Patrick Peterson, but he has stayed ahead of veteran Tramon Williams and seems to be improving by the day.

“Very ambitious, very hungry to get better,” Brandon Williams said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “That’s all I care about. I don’t care about media; I don’t care about the [No. 2] cornerback battle. I don’t care about none of it. I’m just here to get better every day and then show what I got on game day.”

Brandon Williams dropped an interception in the Cardinals’ 24-23 loss on Saturday night, but he played 35 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps and tied for the team high with five tackles while making two pass breakups.

Coach Bruce Arians said Brandon Williams played “really well.” Williams disagreed.

“I set the bar so high for myself, when I don’t make a play like that, it messes up the whole game,” Williams said, referring to his drop. “In my eyes, the game wasn’t that good. Next week, it’ll be better. I promise you that.”