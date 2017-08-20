Buccaneers add a pair of cornerbacks

AP

The Buccaneers tweaked their roster this weekend with the addition of a pair of cornerbacks to the roster.

They signed Vernon Harris on Saturday and followed that up by signing Mariel Cooper on Sunday. They also signed tackle Austin Albrecht in another roster move.

Harris signed with the Chiefs last year after playing at Dartmouth and spent the year on injured reserve. Cooper played at The Citadel before signing with the Redskins, who cut him ahead of the start of the 2016 season. Albrecht went undrafted out of Utah State this year.

Cornerback Maurice Fleming, tackle Cole Gardner and running back Quayvon Hicks were waived to make room for the new additions.