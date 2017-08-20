Bucs claim Marquis Lucas off waivers from Falcons

Getty Images

The Buccaneers claimed first-year offensive tackle Marquis Lucas off waivers from the Falcons as the team continues to churn the roster at that position.

Tampa Bay waived rookie tackle Austin Albrecht, who signed Saturday. Rookie tackle Cole Gardner was waived Saturday with an injury designation.

The Bucs are without linemen Demar Dotson and Kevin Pamphile, who are rehabbing minor injuries.

Lucas, 24, played at West Virginia, entering he league as an undrafted free agent with the Bills in 2016. Buffalo released him in the final roster cutdown, and he later joined the Vikings practice squad.

The Vikings re-signed Lucas after the season but waived him in May. He joined the Falcons in June, and Atlanta waived him Saturday.

Lucas played both tackle positions for the Mountaineers, starting 30 games in his career.