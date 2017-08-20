Chargers OT Tyreek Burwell injures hand

Getty Images

Chargers offensive tackle Tyreek Burwell left in the first half of Sunday night’s game against the Saints. When he returned to the sideline, his right hand was heavily wrapped in a club.

Burwell started in place of left tackle Russell Okung, who returned to practice on a limited basis last week as he works his way back from a sore leg.

Burwell is attempting to make the team as a swing tackle. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and played in 11 games his rookie season and five last season.

He and the rest of the Chargers offensive line struggled mightily against the Saints. Los Angeles allowed four sacks and six quarterback hits in the first half.