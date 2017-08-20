Corey Davis closing in on a return for Titans

Getty Images

Titans rookie receiver Corey Davis has been week-to-week with a hamstring injury. His return could be a week or two away.

Coach Mike Mularkey said Sunday that Davis could play in the preseason finale against the Chiefs.

“On track to do that if he continues to progress like he is,” Mularkey said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “I think he is ahead of schedule with that. . . . Obviously it would be really good for him to get into [a preseason game] but we want him for the season.”

Davis, the fifth pick in the draft, is just one of four Tennessee receivers with question marks. Tajae Sharpe remains on the PUP list; he’ll be evaluated Monday. Eric Decker missed the preseason game against Carolina with an ankle injury, and he may miss the Week Three game against the Bears. Rishard Matthews was excused from Saturday’s game for personal reasons.