Could LeGarrette Blount already be on the outs in Philly?

Getty Images

The last time LeGarrette Blount left the Patriots, he signed with a team in Pennsylvania. It didn’t go well, Blount was cut, he rejoined the Pats, and he won a Super Bowl.

Blount has now left the Pats again for a different team in Pennsylvania. It’s already not going well. And there’s speculation that he’ll soon be in position to return to the Patriots once again.

Matt Lombardo of NJ.com suggests that Blount is on the bubble in Phlly. A short-yardage specialist, Blount otherwise doesn’t fit in the Eagles offense. If he can’t be counted on to gain tough yards between the tackles (299 carries last year didn’t help), he may not be of much use to coach Doug Pederson.

Blount has brushed off his subpar preseason performance with the Eagles, but the Patriots resisted bringing him back for a reason. It could be that Bill Belichick once again picked the right time to move on and move out.

Unless Blount is cut and Belichick then brings him back at a steep discount, plugging him back in to the role that the Patriots still haven’t filled in his absence.